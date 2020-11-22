Is Rod Wave Dead? No Rod Wave Death Story is a Hoax. See What Happened.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American rapper, singer, and songwriter Rod Wave has died after a fatal shooting incident.

Who is Rod Wave

Rodarius Marcell Green (born August 27, 1999), known professionally as Rod Wave, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is known for his introspective songwriting and combination of hip-hop and R&B. Green rose to fame with the 2019 single “Heart on Ice”, which went viral on YouTube and TikTok and peaked at number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. According to his profile on wikipedia.

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Rod Wave is fine and alive .

*Breaking* Rapper Rod Wave, has passed away after a fatal shooting accident. Sincerely, the Illuminati. /G\ https://t.co/udJsP9socr — Mr. Awaken The Fuck Up (@ZKahronicNebula) November 23, 2020