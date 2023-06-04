Is Roger Alexander Still Living? Disentangling the Rumors of the Passing of the CCN TV-6 Program’s Co-Host

Is Roger Alexander Dead or Alive?

There has been news circulating about the death of Roger Alexander, co-host of the CCN TV-6 program. To clarify, there is currently no official confirmation of his death. The rumors seem to have originated from a post on social media, but no credible sources have confirmed the news. As of now, Roger Alexander’s status is unknown, and we will update as more information becomes available.

