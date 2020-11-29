Is Ruby Bentall Dead ? No Drawing Dead Midsomer Murders Cast is not Dead.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that English actress Ruby Bentall has died.

Who is Ruby Bentall

Ruby Bentall (born 3 April 1988) is an English actress, known for playing Minnie in Lark Rise to Candleford, Mary Bennet in Lost in Austen, and Verity Poldark in the 2015 BBC adaptation of Winston Graham‘s Poldark novels.

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American / English celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Ruby Bentall is fine and alive .