Is Shahrukh Khan’s claim of being surrounded by cigarette smoke a lie? Latest news trends suggest so.







Shah Rukh Khan in the Limelight for Upcoming Films and Social Activities

Shahrukh Khan smoking Bollywood celebrities and smoking Anti-smoking campaigns in India Health risks of smoking Public figures and accountability

New Delhi: Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, is making headlines for his upcoming films Dunki and Jawan, as well as his social activities. Recently, Khan held an ‘Ask SRK’ session for his fans, where he connected with them and answered their questions. One fan asked if he had quit smoking, to which he gave a heart-warming reply.It’s no secret that Shah Rukh Khan is known to have a smoking habit. In an interview, he even admitted to smoking over 100 cigarettes a day. Many times he has been spotted smoking on set. During his ‘Ask SRK’ session, a fan asked if he had quit smoking. Shah Rukh Khan responded, ‘Yes, I lied…I myself am surrounded by the smoke of cancer stick…’ His humorous answer has been the talk of social media, with some enjoying his response and others trolling him.Aside from his social activities, let’s talk about Shah Rukh’s upcoming films. He is working with South director Atlee for the first time in the film ‘Jawan,’ where he will be seen romancing Nayantara for the first time in Bollywood. He will also be giving tough competition to Vijay Sethupathi in the film. In addition, Shah Rukh will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s film ‘Danki,’ where he will be appearing with Taapsee Pannu. There are also rumors that he will have a special cameo in Salman Khan’s film ‘Tiger 3.’Tags: Actor Shahrukh Khan, AskSRK, Entertainment news, Shah Rukh KhanFIRST PUBLISHED: June 13, 2023