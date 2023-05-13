Is the 102 floor worth it? : The Top of the World: Is the 102nd Floor of the Empire State Building Worth the Visit?

The Empire State Building: Is the 102nd Floor Worth the Visit?

As one of the most iconic buildings in the world, the Empire State Building is on almost every traveler’s bucket list. Its Art Deco design, towering height, and stunning views of New York City are just some of the reasons why it is a must-visit attraction. But is it worth it to go all the way up to the 102nd floor? Let’s dive into the experience and see if the extra cost and time are worth it.

Logistics of Visiting the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building has two observation decks, one on the 86th floor and one on the 102nd floor. The 86th floor deck is open air and provides 360-degree views of the city. The 102nd floor deck is enclosed and offers even more expansive views. However, getting to the 102nd floor requires taking a separate elevator after already reaching the 86th floor. This means that the entire experience can take a few hours, especially if there are long lines or wait times for the elevators. It’s important to keep this in mind when deciding whether or not to visit the top.

View from the Empire State Building

Now, let’s talk about the view itself. It goes without saying that the views from the Empire State Building are breathtaking. From either observation deck, visitors can see all the way to the horizon and take in stunning views of the city. From the 102nd floor, the views are even more expansive, with a bird’s eye view of the surrounding buildings and landmarks. However, some visitors have reported that the extra cost and time to get to the 102nd floor may not be worth it, as the views are not drastically different than those from the 86th floor. Additionally, the enclosed space of the 102nd floor may not provide the same awe-inspiring feeling as being out in the open air on the 86th floor.

Cost of Visiting the Empire State Building

Another factor to consider is the cost. While the general admission ticket to the Empire State Building includes access to the 86th floor observation deck, there is an additional cost to visit the 102nd floor. As of 2021, the cost for the general admission ticket is $42, while the cost for the 102nd floor upgrade is an additional $20. For some visitors, this extra cost may not be worth it, especially if they are traveling on a budget or have other attractions they want to visit.

The Benefits of Visiting the 102nd Floor

Despite the extra cost and time, many visitors do believe that the 102nd floor is worth the visit. For some, the experience of being at the very top of the Empire State Building and looking out over the city is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Others appreciate the enclosed space of the 102nd floor, which can provide a more intimate and peaceful experience than the crowded and bustling 86th floor. Additionally, the 102nd floor may be a good option for visitors who want to avoid the crowds, as it is often less busy than the 86th floor.

Making the Decision

Ultimately, whether or not the 102nd floor of the Empire State Building is worth the visit depends on individual preferences and priorities. For those who prioritize stunning views and unique experiences, the extra cost and time may be well worth it. However, for those who are on a tight budget or have limited time in the city, the 86th floor observation deck may provide a similar experience at a lower cost and with less time commitment.

In conclusion, the decision to visit the 102nd floor of the Empire State Building is a personal one that depends on individual preferences and priorities. While the views from the top are undoubtedly stunning, the extra cost and time may not be worth it for everyone. Ultimately, visitors should weigh the pros and cons and decide for themselves whether or not the 102nd floor is worth the visit.

