Is the Empire State Building free? : Debunking the Myth: Is the Empire State Building Really Free?

The Truth About Visiting the Empire State Building

The Empire State Building is one of the most iconic landmarks in the world, located in the heart of New York City. It has stood tall and proud for over 90 years, symbolizing American ingenuity and perseverance. However, there is a myth that has been circulating for decades that the Empire State Building is free to visit. In this article, we will debunk this myth and explore the actual cost of visiting this famous landmark.

The Myth of Free Admission

The myth of the Empire State Building being free to visit likely stems from the fact that you can see the building from many areas of New York City without paying a fee. However, if you want to go inside and experience the building up close, you will need to purchase a ticket. The Empire State Building offers a variety of ticket options, each with its own cost.

Ticket Options and Prices

The basic ticket option is the Main Deck ticket, which allows visitors to access the 86th floor observation deck. This ticket costs $38 for adults and $32 for children ages 6-12. Children under 6 are free. The Main Deck ticket includes access to the indoor and outdoor observation decks, as well as exhibits on the history and construction of the building.

If you want to go higher, you can purchase the Top Deck ticket, which includes access to the 102nd floor observation deck in addition to the Main Deck. This ticket costs $58 for adults and $52 for children ages 6-12. While the Top Deck offers a higher vantage point and a unique perspective on the city, it should be noted that the 102nd floor is enclosed and has smaller windows than the 86th floor, which some visitors may find less appealing.

For those who want to skip the lines and have a more exclusive experience, the Empire State Building offers a variety of VIP ticket options. These tickets allow visitors to bypass the regular lines and access special areas of the building, such as the Dare to Dream exhibit and the 80th floor private lounge. VIP ticket prices range from $74 to $226, depending on the level of access and exclusivity desired.

Add-Ons and Package Deals

In addition to the standard ticket options, the Empire State Building also offers a variety of package deals and add-ons, such as audio tours, souvenir photos, and access to the building’s exhibits and museum. These add-ons range in price from $7 to $35, depending on the item and level of customization.

The Reality of Operating and Maintaining the Empire State Building

While the cost of visiting the Empire State Building may seem steep to some, it is important to remember that the building is a privately owned and operated attraction. The cost of maintaining and operating such a massive structure is significant, and the ticket prices reflect this reality. Additionally, the Empire State Building is a popular tourist destination, which means that demand for tickets is high and prices can fluctuate based on seasonal demand and other factors.

Is It Worth the Cost?

In conclusion, the myth that the Empire State Building is free to visit is just that – a myth. While you can certainly admire the building from afar without paying a fee, if you want to experience it up close and personal, you will need to purchase a ticket. The cost of these tickets varies depending on the level of access and exclusivity desired, but all options come with a price tag. That being said, the Empire State Building is a unique and unforgettable experience that is well worth the cost for many visitors.

