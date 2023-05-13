Is there a ride inside the Empire State Building? : Exploring the Empire State Building: Is There a Ride Inside?

Discovering the Iconic Empire State Building: No Rides, But Plenty of Thrills

The Empire State Building is one of the most iconic landmarks in New York City, standing tall at 1,454 feet. It has been featured in countless movies, TV shows, and photographs, and has been a symbol of American ingenuity and determination since its completion in 1931. Visitors from all over the world flock to the Empire State Building to take in the breathtaking views of the city, but many wonder if there is a ride inside.

Elevator Thrills

The answer to that question is both yes and no. There is no traditional amusement park-style ride inside the Empire State Building. However, there is an elevator that takes visitors to the 86th-floor observatory. The elevator ride is a thrilling experience in itself, as it is one of the fastest elevators in the world. The elevator travels at a speed of about 1,200 feet per minute, which means it takes just over a minute to reach the observatory.

Stunning Views

Once visitors reach the observatory, they are treated to stunning views of the city. On clear days, you can see up to 80 miles in every direction. There are several observation decks, including an enclosed deck and an open-air deck. The open-air deck is especially popular, as visitors can feel the wind in their hair as they take in the views.

Exhibits and Displays

There are also several exhibits and displays on the observatory level. Visitors can learn about the history of the building, as well as the construction techniques that were used to build it. There are also interactive exhibits that allow visitors to see how the building has been used in movies and TV shows over the years.

Thrilling 102nd-Floor Observatory

For those who want an even more thrilling experience, there is the option to visit the 102nd-floor observatory. This level is not always open to the public, but when it is, visitors can take a second elevator ride to reach it. The views from the 102nd-floor observatory are even more breathtaking, as visitors are even higher above the city.

Plan Your Visit

If you are planning a visit to the Empire State Building, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, tickets can be purchased online in advance, which is recommended to avoid long lines. Second, be prepared for security checks before entering the building. Finally, be sure to dress appropriately for the weather, as the observatory decks can be quite chilly, even in the summer months.

Conclusion

While there may not be a traditional ride inside the Empire State Building, the experience of visiting the observatory is one that visitors will never forget. The elevator ride alone is enough to get your heart racing, and the views from the observatory are simply stunning. Whether you are a first-time visitor to New York City or a seasoned veteran, a trip to the Empire State Building is a must-do activity. So, grab your camera and get ready for an unforgettable experience!

