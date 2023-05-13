Is there a subway that goes from LaGuardia to Times Square? : Navigating LaGuardia Airport: Is There a Subway to Times Square?

Navigating LaGuardia Airport: How to Get from the Airport to Times Square

For many travelers, navigating LaGuardia Airport can be quite overwhelming, especially if they are unfamiliar with New York City. Although there are various modes of transportation available, including taxis, ride-share services, and private car services, many travelers often wonder if there is a subway that connects LaGuardia Airport to Times Square, one of the most popular tourist destinations in the city.

In short, there is no direct subway connection between LaGuardia Airport and Times Square. However, several transportation options are available to travelers who want to get from the airport to Times Square using public transportation.

Taking the MTA Bus

One of the options is to take the MTA bus. The M60 bus runs from LaGuardia Airport to Manhattan, with stops in Harlem and along the Upper West Side before terminating at 125th Street and Broadway. From there, travelers can transfer to the subway to reach Times Square.

The M60 bus is a convenient and affordable option for travelers who are comfortable with public transportation. The bus runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and costs $2.75 per ride, just like a subway fare. However, the bus can be crowded and may not be the most comfortable option for travelers with luggage.

Taking a Shuttle Bus Service

Another option is to take a shuttle bus service. Several private companies operate shuttle bus services between LaGuardia Airport and Manhattan, including the NYC Airporter and the SuperShuttle. These services offer door-to-door transportation and can be a convenient option for travelers who prefer not to navigate public transportation.

However, shuttle bus services can be more expensive than the MTA bus, with fares ranging from $15 to $20 per ride. Additionally, travelers may have to wait for the shuttle bus to arrive, and the journey can take longer than the MTA bus due to traffic.

Taking a Taxi or Ride-Share Service

For travelers who prefer to take a taxi or ride-share service, the journey from LaGuardia Airport to Times Square can take anywhere from 20 to 45 minutes, depending on traffic. Taxis and ride-share services are widely available at the airport, with fares ranging from $35 to $50, depending on the time of day and the type of vehicle.

Planning Ahead

Regardless of the transportation option chosen, travelers should allow plenty of time to navigate LaGuardia Airport and the streets of New York City. The airport can be busy and crowded, especially during peak travel times, and traffic can be unpredictable.

To make the journey from LaGuardia Airport to Times Square as smooth and stress-free as possible, travelers should plan ahead and research their transportation options in advance. By doing so, they can enjoy all that the city has to offer without worrying about navigating the busy streets and crowded subways of New York City.

In conclusion, although there is no direct subway connection between LaGuardia Airport and Times Square, there are still various transportation options available to travelers. The MTA bus and shuttle bus services are affordable and convenient options, while taxis and ride-share services offer door-to-door transportation for those who prefer a more personalized experience. By planning ahead and choosing the right transportation option, travelers can make their journey from LaGuardia Airport to Times Square as smooth and hassle-free as possible.

