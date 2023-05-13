Is there anything better than a plank? : Why Planks Aren’t the Only Core Exercise You Need

Why Planks Aren’t the Only Core Exercise You Need

When it comes to working out, there is a common misconception that planks are the only core exercise you need. While planks are undoubtedly an excellent exercise for strengthening your core, they are just one piece of the puzzle. In fact, there are numerous other core exercises that you should include in your workout routine to achieve a strong, stable, and healthy core.

Here are some reasons why planks aren’t the only core exercise you need:

Variety is Key

One of the most significant benefits of including different core exercises in your workout routine is that it prevents boredom. Doing the same exercise repeatedly can become monotonous, making it difficult to maintain motivation and consistency. By mixing up your exercises, you can keep your workouts fresh and challenging, which can help keep you excited about exercising.

Target Different Muscles

Planks primarily target the rectus abdominis, the muscle responsible for the six-pack look. However, your core is made up of several other muscle groups, including the obliques, transverse abdominis, and erector spinae. Each of these muscle groups plays a crucial role in stabilizing your spine and pelvis, supporting your posture, and helping you move efficiently.

By incorporating exercises that target different muscle groups, you can ensure that your entire core is getting the attention it needs to stay strong and healthy. For example, bicycle crunches are an excellent exercise for targeting the obliques, and bird dogs are great for activating the erector spinae.

Prevent Injury

A strong core is essential for preventing injuries, particularly those related to the lower back. When your core muscles are weak, your spine is more vulnerable to injury and strain, which can lead to chronic pain and discomfort.

By incorporating a variety of core exercises into your workout routine, you can improve your overall core strength and stability, reducing your risk of injury. Exercises like dead bugs and side planks are great for strengthening the core muscles responsible for spinal stability and can help prevent lower back pain.

Improve Posture

Your core muscles play a crucial role in supporting your posture. When your core is weak, you are more likely to slouch and develop poor posture habits. This can lead to chronic pain and discomfort, particularly in the neck, shoulders, and lower back.

By strengthening your core, you can improve your posture, reducing your risk of pain and discomfort. Exercises like the superman and seated Russian twists are great for improving posture by targeting the muscles responsible for spinal alignment.

Burn More Calories

When you think of core exercises, you may not immediately think of burning calories. However, incorporating core exercises into your workout routine can actually help you burn more calories overall. This is because core exercises tend to be compound movements that engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously.

Exercises like mountain climbers and plank jacks are great for burning calories as they require you to engage your core while also working your legs and arms. By including these exercises in your workout routine, you can boost your overall calorie burn and improve your fitness level.

In conclusion, while planks are undoubtedly an excellent exercise for strengthening your core, they are just one piece of the puzzle. By incorporating a variety of core exercises into your workout routine, you can target different muscle groups, prevent injury, improve your posture, and burn more calories. So, the next time you hit the gym, don’t just stick to planks – mix it up and give your core the attention it deserves.

