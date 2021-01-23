Is Tom Brokaw Dead ? No Tom Brokaw Death Story is a Hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American television journalist and author Tom Brokaw has died. According to statements posted on social media on January 17. 2020.

Who is Tom Brokaw

Thomas John Brokaw is a retired American television journalist and author. He was the anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News for 22 years. He is the only person to have hosted all three major NBC News programs: The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, and, briefly, Meet the Press. Wikipedia

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Tom Brokaw is fine and alive .