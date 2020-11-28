Tony Hsieh Death –Dead-Obituaries : Former Zappos Ceo has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.



Tony Hsieh, the brilliant and big-hearted Zappos.com luminary who revolutionized the shoe business and built one of the most innovative companies in modern history, has died. He was 46., according to a statement posted online on November 27 . 2020 by . 2020 by Yahoo News. Tony Hsieh, the Zappos Luminary Who Revolutionized the Shoe Business, Dies at 46 https://t.co/8mWwFgFKWg — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 28, 2020 Who is Tony Hsieh Tony Hsieh is an American Internet entrepreneur and venture capitalist. He retired as the CEO of the online shoe and clothing company Zappos in August 2020 after 21 years. Prior to joining Zappos, Hsieh co-founded the Internet advertising network LinkExchange, which he sold to Microsoft in 1998 for $265 million. Wikipedia Born: December 12, 1973 (age 46 years), Illinois Net worth: US$ 840 million Cause of Death. We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information. Tributes. The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

So sad to hear about the passing of Tony Hsieh. As someone who got out to SV in 98, I still remember Venture Frogs!https://t.co/BYAl34smDh — 👨🏻‍💻☕️ (@hunterwalk) November 28, 2020

💔 Devastated. Tony Hsieh was one of the most generous people I have ever met. I will miss you. Rest In Peace, my friend. 😞https://t.co/Wp4joxBX8o #RIPTonyHsieh — Frank Gruber (@FrankGruber) November 28, 2020

Crushed to hear about the passing of Tony Hsieh at 46 years old. Such an amazing force in Las Vegas and beyond. https://t.co/SzZqMIm43j — ALT 107.5 (@alt1075lv) November 28, 2020

RIP to Tony Hsieh, someone who paved the way for eCommerce and someone with such a kind heart. You will be missed very much. ❤️ — Nik Sharma (@mrsharma) November 28, 2020

Mikael Pawlo wrote

Tony Hsieh changed forever my view on customer support. It may sound like a small thing, but trust me, it is not. He was one of biggest visionaries around in this flawed, beloved ”industry” of entrepreneurship. Very sad to learn of this major loss to his family and the world .-(

Little Bastard wrote

I’m seeing news saying Tony Hsieh passed away. Lemme wait for some confirmation. I hope that’s not true. Really interesting guy, especially for Las Vegas.

EricaJoy wrote

back in they day when tony hsieh set me up with a tour of zappos for no reason other than he was being kind on the internet. really sad to hear of his passing.

FrankiAna Lang wrote

To never forget that the most important thing in life is the quality of life we lead

-Quoted by Tony Hsieh on Retireat

Nathan Baschez wrote

Really sad to hear about Tony Hsieh’s passing

When his book came out I remember staying up way too late and reading the whole thing in one sitting.

RIP

