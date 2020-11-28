Tony Hsieh Death -Dead-Obituaries : Former Zappos Ceo has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 28, 2020
0 Comment

Tony Hsieh, the brilliant and big-hearted Zappos.com luminary who revolutionized the shoe business and built one of the most innovative companies in modern history, has died. He was 46., according to a statement posted online on November 27.  2020 by Yahoo News.

Who is Tony Hsieh

Tony Hsieh is an American Internet entrepreneur and venture capitalist. He retired as the CEO of the online shoe and clothing company Zappos in August 2020 after 21 years. Prior to joining Zappos, Hsieh co-founded the Internet advertising network LinkExchange, which he sold to Microsoft in 1998 for $265 million. Wikipedia
BornDecember 12, 1973 (age 46 years), Illinois
Net worthUS$ 840 million

Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Mikael Pawlo wrote 
Tony Hsieh changed forever my view on customer support. It may sound like a small thing, but trust me, it is not. He was one of biggest visionaries around in this flawed, beloved ”industry” of entrepreneurship. Very sad to learn of this major loss to his family and the world .-(

Little Bastard wrote 
I’m seeing news saying Tony Hsieh passed away. Lemme wait for some confirmation. I hope that’s not true. Really interesting guy, especially for Las Vegas.

EricaJoy wrote 
back in they day when tony hsieh set me up with a tour of zappos for no reason other than he was being kind on the internet. really sad to hear of his passing.

FrankiAna Lang wrote 
To never forget that the most important thing in life is the quality of life we lead
-Quoted by Tony Hsieh on Retireat

Nathan Baschez wrote 
Really sad to hear about Tony Hsieh’s passing

When his book came out I remember staying up way too late and reading the whole thing in one sitting.

RIP

 

