Tony Hsieh Death –Dead-Obituaries : Former Zappos Ceo has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Tony Hsieh, the Zappos Luminary Who Revolutionized the Shoe Business, Dies at 46 https://t.co/8mWwFgFKWg
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 28, 2020
Who is Tony Hsieh
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
So sad to hear about the passing of Tony Hsieh. As someone who got out to SV in 98, I still remember Venture Frogs!https://t.co/BYAl34smDh
— 👨🏻💻☕️ (@hunterwalk) November 28, 2020
💔 Devastated. Tony Hsieh was one of the most generous people I have ever met. I will miss you. Rest In Peace, my friend. 😞https://t.co/Wp4joxBX8o #RIPTonyHsieh
— Frank Gruber (@FrankGruber) November 28, 2020
Crushed to hear about the passing of Tony Hsieh at 46 years old. Such an amazing force in Las Vegas and beyond. https://t.co/SzZqMIm43j
— ALT 107.5 (@alt1075lv) November 28, 2020
RIP to Tony Hsieh, someone who paved the way for eCommerce and someone with such a kind heart.
You will be missed very much. ❤️
— Nik Sharma (@mrsharma) November 28, 2020
Mikael Pawlo wrote
Tony Hsieh changed forever my view on customer support. It may sound like a small thing, but trust me, it is not. He was one of biggest visionaries around in this flawed, beloved ”industry” of entrepreneurship. Very sad to learn of this major loss to his family and the world .-(
Little Bastard wrote
I’m seeing news saying Tony Hsieh passed away. Lemme wait for some confirmation. I hope that’s not true. Really interesting guy, especially for Las Vegas.
EricaJoy wrote
back in they day when tony hsieh set me up with a tour of zappos for no reason other than he was being kind on the internet. really sad to hear of his passing.
FrankiAna Lang wrote
To never forget that the most important thing in life is the quality of life we lead
-Quoted by Tony Hsieh on Retireat
Nathan Baschez wrote
Really sad to hear about Tony Hsieh’s passing
When his book came out I remember staying up way too late and reading the whole thing in one sitting.
RIP
