Is Trisha Paytas Dead ? No Trisha Kay Paytas Car Accident / Death Story may be a hoax.

Is Trisha Kay Paytas Dead ? No Trisha Kay Paytas Car Accident / Death Story may be a hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American media personality, YouTuber Trisha Paytas has died after a fatal car accident.

Who is Trisha Paytas

Trisha Kay Paytas is an American media personality, YouTuber and model. Born in Riverside, California, Paytas was raised in Illinois before relocating to Los Angeles in her teens. After moving, she became a stripper and began acting on the side, primarily as an extra.

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Trisha Kay is fine and alive .