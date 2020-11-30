Is Trisha Paytas Dead ? No Trisha Kay Paytas Car Accident / Death Story may be a hoax.

By | December 1, 2020
0 Comment

Is Trisha Kay Paytas Dead ? No Trisha Kay Paytas Car Accident / Death Story may be a hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American media personality, YouTuber Trisha Paytas has died after a fatal car accident.

Who is Trisha Paytas

Trisha Kay Paytas is an American media personality, YouTuber and model. Born in Riverside, California, Paytas was raised in Illinois before relocating to Los Angeles in her teens. After moving, she became a stripper and began acting on the side, primarily as an extra.
BornMay 8, 1988 (age 32 years), Riverside, CA

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.
Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

 

 

Trisha Kay is fine and alive .

YouTuber Trisha Paytas Calls Out David Dobrik and Vlog Squad for Manipulation (UPDATE)

Is Trisha Kay Paytas Dead ? No Trisha Kay Paytas Car Accident / Death Story may be a hoax.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.