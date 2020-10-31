Is Zoe Laverne Dead ? No Zoe Laverne Death Story is a Hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American Author and politician Ron Paul has died.

Who is Zoe Laverne

Zoe Laverne is a TikToker and YouTuber. She started out on Musical.ly and she currently has over 17 million followers, and a pretty large fanbase.

Zoe Laverne is a popular social media influencer, vlogger and TikToker who previously dated fellow TikTok star Cody Orlove.

Recently, her Instagram account was deactivated, following the intense backlash which she received after a video of her kissing 13-year old Connor Joyce went viral. According to sportskeeda.com

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Zoe Laverne is fine and alive .