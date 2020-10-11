Isaac Roerig Death – Dead : Isaac Roerig Obituary : Cause of Death is Accident.
Isaac Roerig has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.
“UNI Panther Marching Band on Twitter: “The PMB is not simply an ensemble – we are a family, and it is with a heavy heart that we share that Isaac Roerig, a first-year member of the drumline, was tragically killed in an accident Friday afternoon. Our hearts and thoughts are with Isaac’s family and loved ones. ”
The PMB is not simply an ensemble – we are a family, and it is with a heavy heart that we share that Isaac Roerig, a first-year member of the drumline, was tragically killed in an accident Friday afternoon. Our hearts and thoughts are with Isaac's family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/iqTPR05N5W
— UNI Panther Marching Band (@UNI_PMB) October 11, 2020
Tributes
The Bishop Heelan family is deeply grieving the loss of 2020 grad Isaac Roerig following a fatal accident in Cedar Falls yesterday, where he was attending college. See more info on the Bishop Heelan Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/2wZo9fwseX
— BishopHeelanSchools (@BishopHeelanSch) October 10, 2020
Bishop Heelan Athletics wrote
Our deepest sympathy to Susan, Coach Roerig, Noah and Grace at this tragic loss. Isaac was a kind, compassionate, caring person who will be greatly missed.
University of Northern Iowa wrote
To honor UNI student Isaac Roerig’s life, who passed away on Friday afternoon, the UNI community is invited to come together at Lawther Field on Monday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. The commemoration will be led by students and faculty from the School of Music and Panther Marching Band.
