Isaak Khalatnikov Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : legendary Russian physicist Isaak Khalatnikov has Died .

The legendary Russian physicist Isaak Khalatnikov has died aged 101. Also a WW2 veteran, Khalatnikov helped create the first Soviet nuclear bomb in 1940s & was the oldest member of Russia's Academy of Sciences. https://t.co/D04NCx1bGI — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) January 10, 2021

