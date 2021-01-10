Isaak Khalatnikov Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : legendary Russian physicist Isaak Khalatnikov has Died .
legendary Russian physicist Isaak Khalatnikov has died
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The legendary Russian physicist Isaak Khalatnikov has died aged 101. Also a WW2 veteran, Khalatnikov helped create the first Soviet nuclear bomb in 1940s & was the oldest member of Russia's Academy of Sciences. https://t.co/D04NCx1bGI
— Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) January 10, 2021
The legendary Russian physicist Isaak Khalatnikov has died aged 101. Also a WW2 veteran, Khalatnikov helped create the first Soviet nuclear bomb in 1940s & was the oldest member of Russia's Academy of Sciences.
