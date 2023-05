Isabela State University lockdown today : Cauayan City Campus of Isabela State University Placed Under 4-Day Lockdown Following COVID-19 Positive Cases Among Faculty Members

Cauayan City Campus of Isabela State University placed under 4-day lockdown due to COVID-19 positive cases among faculty members. today 2023.

The Isabela State University (ISU) Cauayan City campus has been placed under a four-day lockdown starting Thursday, May 25, 2023, until Sunday, May 28, 2023, after four faculty members tested positive for COVID-19. Students will undergo online classes, while a skeleton force will operate the university’s offices. ISU President Dr. Ricmar Aquino said they have intensified the implementation of health protocols in all ISU campuses in Isabela, such as wearing face masks and observing social distancing.

News Source : Bombo Radyo Cauayan

