Isadore Singer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Isadore Singer has Died.

Isadore Singer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.

We are saddened to hear of the death of Isadore Singer. A highly influential geometer, his 1963 proof with Michael Atiyah of the Atiyah-Singer index theorem was a pivotal moment in 20th century mathematics. https://t.co/GDfLB5hvPK

European Mathematical Society @euromathsoc We are saddened to hear of the death of Isadore Singer. A highly influential geometer, his 1963 proof with Michael Atiyah of the Atiyah-Singer index theorem was a pivotal moment in 20th century mathematics. https://math.mit.edu/directory/profile.php?pid=249…

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.