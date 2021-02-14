Isadore Singer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Isadore Singer has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
Isadore Singer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
We are saddened to hear of the death of Isadore Singer. A highly influential geometer, his 1963 proof with Michael Atiyah of the Atiyah-Singer index theorem was a pivotal moment in 20th century mathematics.https://t.co/GDfLB5hvPK
— European Mathematical Society (@euromathsoc) February 13, 2021
European Mathematical Society @euromathsoc We are saddened to hear of the death of Isadore Singer. A highly influential geometer, his 1963 proof with Michael Atiyah of the Atiyah-Singer index theorem was a pivotal moment in 20th century mathematics. https://math.mit.edu/directory/profile.php?pid=249…
