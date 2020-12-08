Isaiah Wade Death -Dead – Obituary :15-year-old Isaiah Wade was shot & killed in the 10000 block of South Perry, Roseland neighborhood, South Side on December 7, 2020.
Isaiah Wade has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
TEEN KILLED: 15-year-old Isaiah Wade was shot & killed in the 10000 block of South Perry, Roseland neighborhood, South Side on December 7, 2020. Seen/heard anything tip at https://t.co/25lna6MWeL. Our condolences. #chicagostreetcrime pic.twitter.com/nVc7bHwQZR
— LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ (@lhfirm) December 8, 2020
LEGAL HELP FIRM @lhfirm TEEN KILLED: 15-year-old Isaiah Wade was shot & killed in the 10000 block of South Perry, Roseland neighborhood, South Side on December 7, 2020. Seen/heard anything tip at http://cpdtip.com. Our condolences.
