Isaiah Wade Death -Dead – Obituary :15-year-old Isaiah Wade was shot & killed in the 10000 block of South Perry, Roseland neighborhood, South Side on December 7, 2020.

By | December 8, 2020
0 Comment

Isaiah Wade Death -Dead – Obituary :15-year-old Isaiah Wade was shot & killed in the 10000 block of South Perry, Roseland neighborhood, South Side on December 7, 2020.

Isaiah Wade has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

LEGAL HELP FIRM @lhfirm TEEN KILLED: 15-year-old Isaiah Wade was shot & killed in the 10000 block of South Perry, Roseland neighborhood, South Side on December 7, 2020. Seen/heard anything tip at http://cpdtip.com. Our condolences.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.