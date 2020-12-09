Isaiah Wade Death -Dead – Obituary : Isaiah Wade, Mt. Carmel HS Student has Died .

……. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

St. Rita High School 18 hrs · The St. Rita Family is praying for the Mt. Carmel HS community and their student, Isaiah Wade ’23 – Isaiah tragically lost his life yesterday. We pray for the Wade family and our Caravan friends. May St. Rita of Cascia (who lost children herself) powerfully intercede for the Wade family.

Linda Lulkowski-Norred Our thoughts and prayers are with them. Eternal rest grant upon Isaiah, Oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May Isaiah Rest In Peace.

Donald E Smith My heart and prayers go out to his family and friends. May God bless them and watch over them.