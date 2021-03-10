ISELA VEGA Murio -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mexican actress ISELA VEGA has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 10. 2021

Mexican actress ISELA VEGA has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 10. 2021.

The prolific award-winning Mexican actress worked with the likes of Elita in Sam Peckinpah, Arturo Ripstein, Luis Estrada, and more recently, Catalina Aguilar Mastretta and Manolo Caro. Posted by Film Quarterly on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Citizen Tv Telenovelas 12h · We regret to inform you of the passing of Mexican actress ISELA VEGA who wowed us with her performance in Muchacha Italiana is Senora Eloisa. She died of cancer at the age of 81. May she Rest In Peace

Source: (12) Citizen Tv Telenovelas – Posts | Facebook

Mike Siegel

A wonderful, unique, talented, gorgeous witty woman has left the planet. Isela Vega, one of my favorite people. Always in my heart. I think a lot of her character and humour comes across in my film about Peckinpah’s ALFREDO GARCIA which I could not have done without her. An unforgetable wonderful day I spent with her in Venice / LA, some 18 years ago. Too many stories stories to tell, for now it’s just sadness.