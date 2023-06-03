“Isle of Wight Festival 2023”: “Discover the Top 5 Must-Try Experiences at Isle of Wight Festival 2023”

Top Tips for the Isle of Wight Festival 2023

The festival app can help, and everyone knows the big names, but what are the top tips for 2023? Any hidden treasures to discover or unknown acts about to make it big?

The County Press spoke to Mr Giddings at the launch of photography exhibition Experience – the Isle of Wight Festival 2002 to 2023, at Dimbola Museum and Galleries last week. We asked him for his top tips for the Isle of Wight Festival 2023.

1: The Last Dinner Party

You are cordially invited to watch this upcoming band in the Big Top on Saturday, June 17. From serenading the dimly-lit corners of East London pubs to courting interest from several major record labels, agents, promoters and publishers in a few short months, The Last Dinner Party have burst forth gloriously into the guitar music renaissance. The band consists of five talented musicians – singer Abigaille, guitarists Emily and Lizzie, keyboardist Aurora and bassist Georgia.

2. FLO

Since the release of the British girl group’s debut single Cardboard Box in March 2022, FLO have made history by becoming the first group to ever win Radio 1’s BBC Sound of 2023 and the BRIT Rising Star Award 2023. John Giddings has previously expressed his excitement at securing the band for the festival, and he includes them in his top tips. Catch them in the Big Top on Saturday, June 17.

3. OneRepublic

This American pop rock band will play the main stage on Friday night. Famous for hits such as Counting Stars, I Ain’t Worried (from Top Gun Maverick) and Apologize, they have an impressive back catalogue. They are guaranteed to get the crowd moving and will help set the pace for the weekend.

4. The Courteeners

Following OneRepublic on Friday will be The Courteeners, another of John Giddings’ must-see acts. The guitar band’s critically acclaimed release More. Again. Forever. became the band’s seventh album to reach the Official UK Album Chart Top 10 in February 2020.

5. Sunshine on the sunny Isle of Wight (?!)

OK so it’s not an act, but sunshine is an integral part of the Isle of Wight Festival, and is usually successfully conjured up by the organisers. John Giddings said: “I’m most looking forward to the sunshine, as the Isle of Wight is the sunniest place in the UK, right? Last year we had four seasons in one day but this year we hope will be different.” Fingers are firmly crossed. Don’t forget the suncream!

Festival boss John Giddings and CP co-editor Lori Little at Dimbola.

The Isle of Wight Festival 2023 takes place at Seaclose Park from June 15 to 18. Headline acts are Robbie Williams, The Chemical Brothers, George Ezra and Pulp.

