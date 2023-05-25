Isle Royale National Park day trip: Planning a Day Trip to Isle Royale National Park in Michigan: A Guide

How to Make the Most of a Day Trip to Isle Royale National Park

Isle Royale National Park is a remote and rugged archipelago surrounded by Lake Superior, located 55 miles from the tip of Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula. Nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts flock to this unique and diverse destination to experience its wildlife and plants. While most experts recommend spending several days to a week on the island to enjoy the full experience, it is still possible to enjoy a single day trip to Isle Royale. In this article, we will provide an overview of how to plan a day trip to Isle Royale National Park.

Getting There

There are two options for traveling to the island – via Isle Royale Seaplane or the Isle Royale Queen IV ferry. The seaplane trip takes 30-45 minutes one way, allowing for a maximum of seven hours to explore. The ferry trip takes a little over three hours one way, leaving visitors with three hours to explore. While this may not seem like a lot of time, it is still enough for an adventure.

Visitors Center

Upon arrival at the island’s Windigo or Rock Harbor visitors center, visitors should make sure to stop in. This is where you will pay park entrance fees and pick up helpful maps and brochures. Park rangers are available to provide timely tips and pointers on how to make the most of your brief time on the island.

Hiking

Choosing your hikes based on your transportation to the island is essential. You must also have a realistic idea of your pace and hiking abilities to avoid trips taking longer than anticipated. Seaplane visitors can choose from the 1.2-mile Windigo Nature Trail to the six-mile Minong Ridge Overlook, which offers a taste of the island’s rugged, 28-mile Minong Ridge Trail. Ferry travelers might try the 4.4-mile figure-eight-shaped Stoll Trail to scenic Scoville Point or the relatively easy 3.8-mile Hike to Suzy’s Cave to see a sea arch carved roughly 4,000 years ago.

Paddling

Renting a kayak or canoe to soak up the scenery and wildlife is a great way to spend the day. Be mindful of the time and distance to avoid missing your flight or ferry trip back to the mainland. Ferry-goers can rent from Rock Harbor Marina to enjoy a few hours paddling the Rock Harbor area. Seaplane visitors may consider paddling protected Tobin Harbor or Washington Creek.

Fishing

Isle Royale is home to more than 40 documented species of fish, including whitefish, walleye, perch, and pike, making it a great spot for angling. Bring some light fishing gear and fish off a dock or a rented boat.

Relaxing

Don’t feel like you have to maximize every minute during your day trip; enjoy a picnic, nap in a packable hammock, or take in a meal or drink at the historic Rock Harbor Lodge’s Greenstone Grill.

In conclusion, Isle Royale National Park is a unique and diverse destination that offers visitors a chance to experience its wildlife and plants. While most experts recommend spending several days to a week on the island to enjoy the full experience, a day trip is still possible. Visitors must plan wisely and choose activities based on their transportation and time constraints. Whether hiking, paddling, fishing, or relaxing, Isle Royale National Park offers something for everyone.

News Source : Emily Bingham | ebingham@mlive.com

Source Link :How to plan a day trip to Michigan’s remote Isle Royale National Park/