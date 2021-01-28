Ismael Arce Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Tucson High soccer coach Ismael Arce has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

former Tucson High soccer coach Ismael Arce has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

I have some more sad news. Can confirm former Tucson High soccer coach Ismael Arce passed away. Led the Badgers to the 2014 state title. More later @AllSportsTucson — Andy Morales (@AndyMorales8) January 28, 2021

Andy Morales @AndyMorales8 I have some more sad news. Can confirm former Tucson High soccer coach Ismael Arce passed away. Led the Badgers to the 2014 state title. More later @AllSportsTucson

NOTICE.