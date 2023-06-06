“Isra University Admission”: Step-by-Step Guide to Isra University’s Admission Process

Isra University: Providing Quality Education and Preparing Graduates for the Modern World

Isra University is a private university located in Hyderabad, Sindh, Pakistan. Established in 1997, Isra University has become one of the leading institutions of higher education in the country. Its commitment to providing quality education and producing graduates who are well-equipped to meet the challenges of the modern world has earned the university a reputation for excellence.

Overview of Isra University

Isra University offers a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate programs in various fields, including medicine, engineering, business, and social sciences. The university is known for its state-of-the-art facilities, experienced faculty, and innovative teaching methods. Isra University is committed to providing quality education and preparing graduates who are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in their chosen fields.

Importance of the Admission Process

The admission process is an essential step for any student who wishes to pursue higher education. It is a crucial process that determines the eligibility of a student to get enrolled in a particular university or college. The admission process is significant as it ensures that the students who are admitted to the university meet the required standards and possess the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in their academic pursuits.

Eligibility Criteria

Academic Qualification

Academic qualification is a crucial aspect of the Isra University admission process. The university requires candidates to have a minimum of 50% marks in their intermediate or equivalent examination. Moreover, candidates must have studied the relevant subjects for the program they are applying for. For instance, candidates applying for engineering programs must have studied mathematics, physics, and chemistry in their intermediate or equivalent examination. Similarly, candidates applying for medical programs must have studied biology, chemistry, and physics.

Age Limit

There is no age limit for admission to Isra University. However, the university requires that applicants have completed their intermediate or equivalent education before applying for undergraduate programs. For postgraduate programs, applicants must have completed their bachelor’s degree or equivalent education.

Other Requirements

In addition to the aforementioned requirements, there are a few other things that applicants should keep in mind when applying to Isra University. Firstly, all applicants must submit a copy of their CNIC or B-Form. Secondly, those applying for undergraduate programs must provide their matriculation and intermediate certificates, while those applying for graduate programs must provide their bachelor’s degree and transcript. Finally, applicants must also submit two passport-sized photographs along with their application.

Application Process

Online Application

Once you have gathered all the required documents and information, you can proceed to the online application process. Visit the Isra University website and click on the “Admissions” tab. From there, select the program you wish to apply for and fill out the online application form. Make sure to provide accurate and complete information, as any discrepancies may result in your application being rejected. You will also need to upload scanned copies of your documents, including your academic transcripts, CNIC, and a passport-sized photograph. Once you have completed the application, submit it and pay the application fee online. You will receive a confirmation email once your application has been successfully submitted.

Submission of Required Documents

After completing the online application form, the next step is to submit the required documents. These documents include the applicant’s academic transcripts, certificates, and other relevant documents. It is important to ensure that all documents are attested and certified by the relevant authorities. Incomplete or unattested documents may result in the rejection of the application. Applicants are advised to carefully review the list of required documents and ensure that they are submitted within the given deadline. Once the documents are submitted, the university will review the application and notify the applicant of their admission status.

Application Fee

The application fee for Isra University varies depending on the program you are applying for. The fee can be paid through a bank draft or online transfer. It is important to note that the application fee is non-refundable, so make sure to double-check all the requirements before submitting your application. Once the fee is paid, you will receive a confirmation email from the university. Keep this email safe as it will be required throughout the admission process.

Admission Test

Types of Admission Tests

Isra University offers various types of admission tests for different programs. For undergraduate programs, the university conducts an entrance test that includes questions from English, Mathematics, and General Knowledge. For graduate programs, the admission test comprises subject-specific questions related to the program. The university also accepts scores from standardized tests such as SAT, GRE, and GMAT for some programs. Additionally, the university conducts an English Language Proficiency Test (ELPT) for international students who do not have English as their first language. The ELPT assesses the students’ proficiency in English and is mandatory for admission to all programs. It is important for applicants to check the specific admission requirements for their desired program and prepare accordingly for the admission test.

Test Pattern

The test pattern for Isra University admission varies depending on the program you are applying for. For undergraduate programs, the test usually consists of multiple-choice questions covering subjects such as English, Mathematics, and General Knowledge. For postgraduate programs, the test may include subject-specific questions and a research proposal. It is important to check the specific test pattern for your desired program before preparing for the exam. The university also offers preparatory classes and study material to help students prepare for the admission test.

Preparation Tips

Preparation is key to success when it comes to the Isra University admission process. To ensure that you are fully prepared, it is important to start early and gather all the necessary documents and information required for the application. Make sure to read through the admission requirements carefully and understand the eligibility criteria before applying. It is also recommended to attend any information sessions or open houses offered by the university to gain a better understanding of the programs and campus life. Lastly, don’t forget to take advantage of any resources available, such as academic advisors or online forums, to help you prepare for the admission process.

Merit List

Calculation of Merit

After the submission of applications and the completion of the entry test, Isra University calculates the merit of each candidate. The merit is calculated based on the candidate’s academic record, entry test score, and any additional criteria specified by the university. The weightage of each factor varies depending on the program applied for. The merit list is then prepared, and candidates are offered admission based on their ranking on the list and the availability of seats in their desired program. It is important to note that meeting the minimum eligibility criteria does not guarantee admission, as the merit-based selection process is highly competitive.

Display of Merit List

After the completion of the admission process, Isra University displays the merit list on its official website. The merit list contains the names of the selected candidates who have met the eligibility criteria and have scored the required marks in the entrance test. The merit list is prepared based on the candidate’s academic record, entrance test score, and any other relevant criteria. Candidates can check their names on the merit list by entering their roll number or name on the university’s website. It is important to note that the merit list is final, and no further changes or modifications can be made to it. Candidates who have been selected on the merit list are required to complete the admission formalities within the given deadline to secure their admission to Isra University.

Appeal Process

If a candidate is not satisfied with the admission decision made by Isra University, they have the option to appeal the decision. The appeal process involves submitting a written appeal to the Admission Committee within 10 days of the announcement of the admission decision. The appeal should include all the relevant information and reasons for the appeal. The Admission Committee will review the appeal and make a decision within 7 days. It is important to note that the decision of the Admission Committee is final and cannot be challenged.

Conclusion

Isra University is an excellent choice for students who are looking for quality education and opportunities to excel in their chosen fields. The university offers a wide range of programs and has a highly competitive admission process. Students who wish to apply to Isra University are advised to carefully review the admission requirements and prepare accordingly. Isra University offers an excellent learning environment and opportunities for personal and professional growth. Graduates of Isra University are well-equipped to meet the challenges of the modern world and make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.

