Israel Boswell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former SISD & EPISD Speech & Debate Coach Israel Boswell has Died.
former SISD & EPISD Speech & Debate Coach Israel Boswell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
The West Texas NSDA District is saddened to hear the news of the passing of former SISD & EPISD Speech & Debate Coach Israel Boswell. Mr. Boswell was a dedicated educator & phenomenal person. Thank you for everything you did for our district, Mr. Boswell. You will be missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/dLhRteVKwQ
— West Texas NSDA (@wtxnsda) February 6, 2021
