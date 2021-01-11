Israel Mosehla Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Pastor Israel Mosehla was one of the most powerful worshipper of Gospel has Died .
Pastor Israel Mosehla was one of the most powerful worshipper of Gospel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Pastor Israel Mosehla was one of the most powerful worshipper of Gospel. A dedicated and humble man of God who gave us his best notes. Condolences to the family and the Church.
Rest Peacefully Mfundisi🕊🕊#RIPIsraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/6yhu4jwECT
— Mfundoyakhe Shezi 🇿🇦 (@Mfundoyakhe_S) January 11, 2021
Mfundoyakhe Shezi @Mfundoyakhe_S Pastor Israel Mosehla was one of the most powerful worshipper of Gospel. A dedicated and humble man of God who gave us his best notes. Condolences to the family and the Church. Rest Peacefully Mfundisi
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.