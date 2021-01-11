Israel Mosehla Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Pastor Israel Mosehla was one of the most powerful worshipper of Gospel has Died .

By | January 11, 2021
Israel Mosehla Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Pastor Israel Mosehla was one of the most powerful worshipper of Gospel has Died .

Pastor Israel Mosehla was one of the most powerful worshipper of Gospel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Mfundoyakhe Shezi @Mfundoyakhe_S Pastor Israel Mosehla was one of the most powerful worshipper of Gospel. A dedicated and humble man of God who gave us his best notes. Condolences to the family and the Church. Rest Peacefully Mfundisi

