“Israel murders suspects” : Israel Claims Responsibility for Killing Three Suspects in the Homicide of UK-Israeli Women

Israel Kills Three Palestinians Suspected of Killing British-Israeli Woman and Her Daughters

Israel has announced the killing of three Palestinians who were accused of killing a British-Israeli woman and her two daughters last month. The suspects, who were members of the militant group Hamas, were killed in a joint operation by the army, police, and Shin Bet security service in Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Israel identified the three dead as the “murderers of Leah, Maia, and Rina Dee”, who died after the April 7 attack on their vehicle near Hamra in the Jordan Valley. Hamas described the killing of the three Palestinians as an “assassination” of the “heroes of resistance in the city of Nablus”.

The latest deadly raid brings to 105 the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so far this year. Nineteen Israelis, one Ukrainian, and one Italian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP count based on official sources from the two sides. These figures include combatants as well as civilians, and, on the Israeli side, include three members of the Arab minority.

The raid came just days after violence flared along the Gaza border following the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in Israeli custody. Palestinian militants fired more than 100 rockets from Gaza in response to the death of Khader Adnan, a leading figure in Islamic Jihad in the occupied West Bank, who died in prison following an 87-day hunger strike.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine has been ongoing for decades, with both sides claiming that the other is responsible for the violence. The current situation is characterized by a lack of trust between the parties, and a feeling among Palestinians that they are being oppressed by Israel. Israel, on the other hand, argues that it has the right to defend itself against terrorist attacks, and that the Palestinians are unwilling to negotiate a peaceful settlement to the conflict.

The killing of the three Palestinians is likely to further inflame tensions in the region, and could lead to further violence. The international community has called for an end to the conflict, and for both sides to return to the negotiating table to find a peaceful solution to the crisis. However, with both sides deeply entrenched in their positions, it remains to be seen whether a peaceful settlement can be reached.

