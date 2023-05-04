Israel Murders Suspects. : Israel Claims to Have Eliminated 3 Suspects Involved in the Murders of UK-Israeli Women

Israel Kills Three Palestinian Men Blamed for Killing British-Israeli Woman and Her Daughters

Israel has announced that its security forces have shot dead three Palestinian men who were blamed for killing a British-Israeli woman and her two daughters last month. The raid was carried out on Thursday in the occupied West Bank.

Joint Operation

The army, police, and Shin Bet security service conducted the joint operation in Nablus, killing two suspects who were members of the militant group, Hamas, and a third man accused of helping them. In a statement, the Israeli authorities confirmed that the three dead men were the “murderers of Leah, Maia, and Rina Dee.” The three women died after an attack on their vehicle near Hamra in the Jordan Valley on April 7th.

Identification of Victims

The statement released by Shin Bet identified the victims by their Hebrew names, Leah, Maia, and Rina Dee. The three women had been driving in a vehicle with their father, who was injured in the attack but survived.

Reactions to the Killings

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, praised the security forces for their work in tracking down and killing the suspects. He said that “the long arm of Israel” would reach anyone who tried to harm Israeli citizens. The Hamas militant group, which controls the Gaza Strip, has not yet commented on the killings.

The Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in parts of the West Bank, condemned the Israeli operation. The Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, accused Israel of carrying out extrajudicial killings and called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions.

Tensions in the West Bank

The killing of the three suspects is likely to increase tensions in the West Bank, where Palestinians have been protesting against Israeli settlements and the annexation of parts of the territory. The Palestinian Authority has suspended security cooperation with Israel in response to the annexation plans.

The latest raid by Israeli forces comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with both sides accusing the other of escalating violence. The United Nations has warned that the situation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip is “volatile and dangerous” and has called for calm.

Conclusion

The killing of the three Palestinian men accused of killing the three Israeli women is likely to have significant repercussions and increase tensions in the already volatile region. The Israeli authorities have praised their security forces for their work in tracking down and killing the suspects, while the Palestinian Authority has condemned the operation and called for international action. It remains to be seen how this latest incident will affect the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

