“Israel murders suspects” : Israel claims to have eliminated three suspects in the killings of British-Israeli women.

Israel Security Forces Kill Three Suspects in Killing of British-Israeli Woman and Her Daughters in West Bank

On May 4, 2023, Israel announced that its security forces had shot and killed three Palestinians who were responsible for the killing of a British-Israeli woman and two of her daughters in the West Bank last month. The army, police, and Shin Bet security service conducted a joint operation in Nablus, killing two suspects in the killings and a third man who was accused of helping them. The Shin Bet identified the three men as the murderers of Leah, Maia, and Rina Dee, using the women’s Hebrew names, who died in an attack on their vehicle near Hamra in the Jordan Valley on April 7.

The Israeli army recovered two M-16 rifles and an AK-47 from the apartment where the suspects were hiding. The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, claimed that all three men were from its ranks. The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, praised the successful conclusion of the weeks-long manhunt for the women’s killers and said, “We settled accounts with the murderers of Lucy, Maia, and Rina Dee.”

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed that three people were killed in the morning raid in the Old City of Nablus. The ministry reported that two of the martyrs had completely distorted features due to the intensity of the shooting, making it difficult to identify them. An AFP correspondent heard gunfire erupt near the Old City around 7 am (0400 GMT) as dozens of Israeli army vehicles swooped in from multiple directions.

Widower Leo Dee, in a statement, said he was “comforted” to hear of the men’s killing and added that he had “asked for the opportunity to speak with the terrorists’ families.” Hamas described the killing of the three men as an assassination of the heroes of resistance in the city of Nablus.

The raid came just days after violence flared along the Gaza border following the death of a Palestinian hunger striker in Israeli custody on Tuesday. Palestinian militants fired more than 100 rockets from Gaza in response to the death of Khader Adnan, 45, a leading figure in Islamic Jihad in the occupied West Bank, who died in prison following an 87-day hunger strike.

The latest deadly raid brings to 105 the number of Palestinians killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict so far this year. Nineteen Israelis, one Ukrainian, and one Italian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP count based on official sources from the two sides. These figures include combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, include three members of the Arab minority.

In conclusion, the killing of the three Palestinian suspects responsible for the murder of the British-Israeli woman and her daughters in the West Bank last month has sparked mixed reactions from various quarters. While the Israeli Prime Minister hailed the successful conclusion of the manhunt for the women’s killers, Hamas criticized the killing of the three men as an assassination of the heroes of resistance in the city of Nablus. The latest deadly raid highlights the ongoing violence and conflict in the Israeli-Palestinian region, which has claimed many lives and caused significant destruction.

