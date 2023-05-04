“Israel-Palestine conflict” : Israel’s Attack on Nablus: 3 Palestinians Killed Allegedly Involved in Settler Killings | Developments in Israel-Palestine Conflict

Israeli Army Kills Three Palestinians and Injures Four Others in Nablus Raid
Alleged Connection to April Shooting
Two of the men killed in the Old City of Nablus were allegedly behind a shooting on April 7 north of Jericho that killed three Israeli settlers, the military says. The Israeli army and intelligence service released a statement to this effect.
Casualties and General Strike
In the Old City of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that four people were transferred to hospital and at least 150 people suffered tear gas inhalation, including schoolchildren, during the Israeli raid. Political factions in Nablus announced a general strike in the city on Thursday in response to the attack.
Death Toll and Protests
The Israeli army and settlers have killed at least 110 Palestinians, 20 of whom were children, so far in 2023. The figure also includes 44-year-old Palestinian prisoner Sheikh Khader Adnan, who died on Tuesday on the 87th day of a hunger strike against his repeated arbitrary detention. The death of Adnan, who was arrested on March 5 and was awaiting military trial, caused widespread anger and protests in the occupied West Bank and led to rocket attacks on Israel by armed resistance groups in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Recent Aerial Attacks on Gaza
On Tuesday night, a 58-year-old Palestinian man, Hashel Mubarak, was killed in Israeli aerial attacks on the Gaza Strip, and five others were injured. The attacks have contributed to an escalation of violence in the region.
Conclusion
The killing of three Palestinians and the injuring of four others in the Israeli raid on Nablus is the latest example of the ongoing violence and human rights violations committed by the Israeli military and settlers against the Palestinian people. The situation is compounded by the arbitrary detention and mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners, which has led to widespread protests and unrest in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. It is imperative that the international community takes action to hold Israeli authorities accountable for their actions and work towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict.
News Source : Al Jazeera Staff
Source Link :Israel raids Nablus, kills 3 Palestinians it says killed settlers | Israel-Palestine conflict News/