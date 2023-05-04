“Israel-Palestine conflict” : Israel’s Attack on Nablus: 3 Palestinians Killed Allegedly Involved in Settler Killings | Developments in Israel-Palestine Conflict

Alleged Connection to April Shooting

– At least three Palestinians were killed and four others were wounded by Israeli forces during a raid in the northern city of Nablus on Thursday. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the faces of two of the martyrs were deformed completely due to the heavy fire they were hit with, making it difficult to identify them.

Two of the men killed in the Old City of Nablus were allegedly behind a shooting on April 7 north of Jericho that killed three Israeli settlers, the military says. The Israeli army and intelligence service released a statement to this effect.

Casualties and General Strike

In the Old City of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that four people were transferred to hospital and at least 150 people suffered tear gas inhalation, including schoolchildren, during the Israeli raid. Political factions in Nablus announced a general strike in the city on Thursday in response to the attack.

Death Toll and Protests

The Israeli army and settlers have killed at least 110 Palestinians, 20 of whom were children, so far in 2023. The figure also includes 44-year-old Palestinian prisoner Sheikh Khader Adnan, who died on Tuesday on the 87th day of a hunger strike against his repeated arbitrary detention. The death of Adnan, who was arrested on March 5 and was awaiting military trial, caused widespread anger and protests in the occupied West Bank and led to rocket attacks on Israel by armed resistance groups in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Recent Aerial Attacks on Gaza

On Tuesday night, a 58-year-old Palestinian man, Hashel Mubarak, was killed in Israeli aerial attacks on the Gaza Strip, and five others were injured. The attacks have contributed to an escalation of violence in the region.