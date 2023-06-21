Israeli Army Conducting Search for Terrorist After Four Citizens Killed in Shooting Attack today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On Tuesday, two Palestinians opened fire on people at a gas station near the community of Eli, resulting in the deaths of four Israelis and injuries to four others. Emergency responders declared the four dead at the scene, while the injured were evacuated to hospitals with varying degrees of severity. One of the terrorists was killed by an armed civilian who returned fire, while security forces continue to search for the second terrorist. The Israel Defense Forces ordered Eli’s 1,000 residents to stay indoors and lock their doors and windows, and roadblocks were set up in the Binyamin and Samaria regions. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has scheduled a meeting with senior defense officials to discuss the situation. Tensions in Judea and Samaria have been high following heavy clashes in Jenin on Sunday, where armed groups detonated a bomb and the IDF called in a helicopter air strike to cover their evacuation. A Hamas spokesman praised the attack, and photos circulated on social media of Palestinians distributing sweets in Jenin.

