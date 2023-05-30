“Israeli Couscous Salad Recipe”: Recipe for a Salad Made with Israeli Couscous

Israeli Couscous Salad Recipe

Israeli couscous salad is a dish that is packed with flavor, texture, and nutrition. It is a perfect dish for those who are looking for a healthy and satisfying meal. This salad is made with Israeli couscous which is a type of pasta that is larger than regular couscous grains. It is often used in Middle Eastern dishes and has a chewy texture that makes it perfect in salads. This salad is also loaded with vegetables, herbs, and a tangy dressing that makes it a delicious and refreshing dish.

Ingredients

1 cup Israeli couscous

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 yellow bell pepper, diced

1/2 red onion, diced

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup chopped fresh mint

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the Israeli couscous and cook for 8-10 minutes or until tender but still firm to the bite. Drain and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process. In a large bowl, combine the cooked couscous, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, red onion, parsley, mint, and basil. In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, honey, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper. Pour the dressing over the couscous mixture and toss until everything is well coated. Refrigerate the salad for at least 30 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to meld together. Serve the salad chilled or at room temperature.

Variations

There are many ways you can customize this salad to suit your taste preferences. Here are a few variations to try:

Add some protein: You can add some grilled chicken, shrimp, or tofu to make this salad more filling.

Change up the vegetables: Feel free to use any vegetables you have on hand. Some other great options include cucumber, cherry tomatoes, roasted eggplant, or zucchini.

Swap the herbs: If you don’t have parsley, mint, and basil, you can use any combination of fresh herbs you like. Cilantro, dill, or tarragon would all be great options.

Make it vegan: To make this salad vegan, simply omit the honey or use a vegan sweetener such as maple syrup or agave nectar.

Conclusion

Israeli couscous salad is a delicious and healthy dish that can be enjoyed as a main course or as a side dish. It is easy to make and can be customized to suit your taste preferences. This salad is perfect for summer picnics, potlucks, or as a meal prep option for busy weeknights. Give this recipe a try and enjoy all the flavors and textures it has to offer!

News Source : Original Recipes by Tasting Table

Source Link :Israeli Couscous Salad Recipe/