“Israeli Couscous Salad Recipe”: Recipe for a Salad Made with Israeli Couscous

Israeli Couscous Salad Recipe
Israeli couscous salad is a dish that is packed with flavor, texture, and nutrition. It is a perfect dish for those who are looking for a healthy and satisfying meal. This salad is made with Israeli couscous which is a type of pasta that is larger than regular couscous grains. It is often used in Middle Eastern dishes and has a chewy texture that makes it perfect in salads. This salad is also loaded with vegetables, herbs, and a tangy dressing that makes it a delicious and refreshing dish.
Ingredients
- 1 cup Israeli couscous
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, diced
- 1/2 red onion, diced
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh mint
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the Israeli couscous and cook for 8-10 minutes or until tender but still firm to the bite. Drain and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process.
- In a large bowl, combine the cooked couscous, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, red onion, parsley, mint, and basil.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, honey, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper.
- Pour the dressing over the couscous mixture and toss until everything is well coated.
- Refrigerate the salad for at least 30 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to meld together.
- Serve the salad chilled or at room temperature.
Variations
There are many ways you can customize this salad to suit your taste preferences. Here are a few variations to try:
- Add some protein: You can add some grilled chicken, shrimp, or tofu to make this salad more filling.
- Change up the vegetables: Feel free to use any vegetables you have on hand. Some other great options include cucumber, cherry tomatoes, roasted eggplant, or zucchini.
- Swap the herbs: If you don’t have parsley, mint, and basil, you can use any combination of fresh herbs you like. Cilantro, dill, or tarragon would all be great options.
- Make it vegan: To make this salad vegan, simply omit the honey or use a vegan sweetener such as maple syrup or agave nectar.
Conclusion
Israeli couscous salad is a delicious and healthy dish that can be enjoyed as a main course or as a side dish. It is easy to make and can be customized to suit your taste preferences. This salad is perfect for summer picnics, potlucks, or as a meal prep option for busy weeknights. Give this recipe a try and enjoy all the flavors and textures it has to offer!
