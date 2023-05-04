“Israeli forces kill Palestinians” : Israeli forces eliminate 3 wanted Palestinians involved in the attack that caused the death of a mother and two girls.

Israeli Troops Kill Three Palestinians in Connection with Deadly Attack

Israeli troops have killed three Palestinians in Nablus, West Bank, in connection with a deadly attack against Israelis. The Israeli military entered the city and raided an apartment where the suspects were located. There was an exchange of fire, and the three men were killed. The military accuses the men of being behind an attack last month on a car near a Jewish West Bank settlement, which killed a British-Israeli mother and two of her daughters. Two of the men were identified as members of the Hamas militant group, and the third was described as a senior operative who had assisted the other suspects.

The violence comes at a sensitive time in the region following the death of a prominent Palestinian prisoner who was staging a lengthy hunger strike in Israeli custody. His death set off a volley of rockets from militants in Gaza and airstrikes in the coastal enclave that killed one man.

The deadly attack last month on the Israeli car shocked Israelis because it reduced the Dee family from seven members to four. The family’s father, Leo, has been a recurring figure in Israeli media, calling for national unity amid a deep societal rift and saying that he bears no hatred toward the killers of his family.

Israel has been staging near-nightly arrest raids into West Bank villages, towns, and cities for more than a year in an operation prompted by a wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis last year. The Palestinians see the attacks as further entrenchment of Israel’s 56-year, open-ended occupation of lands they seek for a future independent state.

The raids have been met by a surge in Palestinian attacks. Some 250 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the raids were launched. Israel says most have been militants, but stone-throwing youth and people not involved in the confrontations have also been killed. During that same time, nearly 50 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

The latest bloodshed in Nablus highlights the ongoing conflict in the region and the need for a resolution to the long-standing issues between the Israelis and Palestinians. The violence only perpetuates the cycle of retaliation and further divides the two sides, making a peaceful solution seem further out of reach.

News Source : CP24

Source Link :Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians wanted in attack that killed mom and two girls/