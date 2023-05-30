Israeli Man Meir Tamari Murdered by Palestinian Authority Terrorists in Hermesh Attack

Meir Tamari – victim name : Israeli Man Meir Tamari Murdered in Terrorist Attack

The man who was killed in a terrorist attack in northern Samaria on Tuesday has been identified as Meir Tamari, aged 32. Tamari, who lived in Hermesh with his wife and two young children, was critically injured in a drive-by shooting by two Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists whilst driving near his home. He managed to reach his community, where he received medical treatment, but succumbed to his wounds shortly afterwards. Tamari’s mother-in-law is the second wife of Binyamin Horgen, who lost his first wife Esther in a terrorist attack in the Reihan Forest three years ago. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is coordinating efforts to track down the terrorists responsible for the attack and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his condolences and vowed to bring the attackers to justice.

News Source : JewishPress

Hermesh terror attack Meir Tamari identification Jewish Press news Hana Levi Julian reporting Sivan 5783 update