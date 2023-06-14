Israeli Military Admits to Killing Palestinian Toddler by Mistake in West Bank

Mohammed al-Tamimi, victim name : Israeli military admits killing Palestinian toddler by mistake

The Israeli military has admitted that it killed a Palestinian toddler in the occupied West Bank by mistake earlier this month, marking a rare acknowledgement of wrongdoing. The incident occurred following a suspected Palestinian shooting attack near a Jewish settlement. Soldiers stationed at a lookout near the Palestinian village of Nebi Saleh heard gunfire but did not know its source. At the sight of a “suspicious” car, a commander assisting the search fired into the air, in violation of army orders, the military said. The sound of gunfire surprised a soldier who believed it came from two people getting into a car just down the road. Believing that car to be the source of the gunfire and those passengers to be fleeing militants, the soldier opened fire towards the vehicle, which contained two-year-old Mohammed al-Tamimi and his father Haitham al-Tamimi. The Israeli military said it would reprimand one of the officers involved in the killing, but it has yet to decide whether to proceed with a criminal investigation. Haitham al-Tamimi dismissed Israel’s move to investigate the killing as a “cover-up.”

News Source : ISABEL DEBRE, Associated Press

Israeli-Palestinian conflict Mistaken killing Military investigation Palestinian toddler death Accountability in the Israeli military