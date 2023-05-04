“Israeli military” Today : Israeli military claims to have eliminated 3 Palestinians responsible for killing British-Israelis

Israeli Troops Kill Three Palestinian Militants Wanted for Attack

The Israeli military announced on Thursday that it had killed three Palestinian militants who were allegedly responsible for a shooting attack that killed a British-Israeli woman and her two daughters. The militants were killed during a rare daytime incursion in the flashpoint city of Nablus. The Israeli troops raided the apartment where the men were located and exchanged fire with them, resulting in their deaths. The men were identified as Hassan Qatnani, Moaz al-Masri, and Ibrahim Jabr and were members of the Hamas militant group, which claimed responsibility for the April attack.

The attack last month on the car near a Jewish West Bank settlement shocked Israelis as it instantly reduced the Dee family from seven members to four. The family’s father, Leo, has been a recurring figure in Israeli media, saying he bears no hatred toward the killers of his family and calling for national unity amid a deep societal rift. He told The Associated Press from his home in the Jewish West Bank settlement of Efrat that he was “comforted” by the news of the militants’ death.

The violence in Nablus comes at a particularly sensitive time, days after a prominent Palestinian prisoner who was staging a lengthy hunger strike over his detention died in Israeli custody. His death set off a volley of rockets from militants in Gaza and Israeli airstrikes in the coastal enclave that killed one man.

The Israeli military’s daytime incursion in Nablus was launched as residents were starting their day. The city has been the scene of repeated Israeli raids over the past year, but few have been conducted during the day because of the increased risk of friction with local residents. During the incursion, Israeli shells ripped through the roof of the gunmen’s safe house, leaving nothing but twisted metal, cement blocks, and torn mattresses still stained with blood scattered over the rubble.

In a separate incident on the same day, a 20-year-old soldier shot and killed a 26-year-old Palestinian woman who had stabbed and lightly wounded him near the West Bank town of Hawara.

Israel has been staging near-nightly arrest raids into West Bank villages, towns, and cities for more than a year in an operation prompted by a wave of Palestinian attacks against Israelis last year. The raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. However, the Palestinians see the attacks as further entrenchment of Israel’s 56-year, open-ended occupation of lands they seek for a future independent state. Israel captured those territories – the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip – in the 1967 Mideast war.

Since the raids were launched, some 250 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. Israel says most have been militants, but stone-throwing youth and people not involved in the confrontations have also been killed. The raids have been met by a surge in Palestinian attacks. Since last spring, nearly 50 people have been killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

