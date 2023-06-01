Israeli nudist beach: One of the World’s Top 20 Nudist Beaches is Located in Israel

Leaving Your Clothes Behind: Exploring the World’s Top Nude Beaches

Walking around naked on the beach is no longer considered taboo, as it was in the past. The Naturist Society recently published ratings of the top nude beaches around the world, ranging from resorts in South America that prohibit the use of clothing to a man-made beach strip in Europe. Whether you’re looking for a secluded naturist retreat or just want to bare it all without fear, here are some of the best nude beaches to check out.

Playa Naturista Chihuahua, Uruguay

Located in the southern part of Uruguay, Playa Naturista Chihuahua is a secluded beach known for its crystal-clear waters and stunning scenery. This beach is only accessible by car or on foot, making it the perfect destination for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of activities, including sunbathing, swimming, and exploring the nearby wildlife reserve.

Nida Nude Beach, Lithuania

Nida Nude Beach is one of the most popular nude beaches in Lithuania, situated in the Curonian Spit National Park. The beach is surrounded by a pine forest and boasts stunning views of the Baltic Sea. Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby sand dunes.

Little Palm Beach, Waiheke, New Zealand

Located on the stunning Waiheke Island, Little Palm Beach is a secluded paradise that offers visitors the chance to escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. The beach is only accessible by foot, making it the perfect destination for those looking to get away from it all. Visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby hiking trails.

Nugal Beach, Croatia

Nugal Beach is located on the Makarska Riviera in Croatia and is known for its crystal-clear waters and stunning scenery. The beach is only accessible by foot, making it the perfect destination for those looking to escape the crowds. Visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby hiking trails.

Moshup Beach, Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, USA

Moshup Beach is located on the beautiful Martha’s Vineyard and is one of the most popular nude beaches in the United States. The beach is known for its stunning scenery and crystal-clear waters, and visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby hiking trails.

Black’s Beach, La Jolla, California, USA

Black’s Beach is located in the beautiful La Jolla area of California and is one of the most popular nude beaches in the United States. The beach is known for its stunning scenery and crystal-clear waters, and visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and surfing.

Lady Bay Beach, Sydney, Australia

Lady Bay Beach is located in Sydney, Australia, and is one of the most popular nude beaches in the country. The beach is known for its stunning scenery and crystal-clear waters, and visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby hiking trails.

Buhne 16, Sylt, Germany

Buhne 16 is located in the beautiful Sylt area of Germany and is one of the most popular nude beaches in the country. The beach is known for its stunning scenery and crystal-clear waters, and visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby hiking trails.

Wreck Beach, Vancouver, Canada

Wreck Beach is located in Vancouver, Canada, and is one of the most popular nude beaches in the country. The beach is known for its stunning scenery and crystal-clear waters, and visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby hiking trails.

Red Beach, Crete, Greece

Red Beach is located in Crete, Greece, and is one of the most popular nude beaches in the country. The beach is known for its stunning scenery and crystal-clear waters, and visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby hiking trails.

Anse de Grande Saline, San Bartholomew, Caribbean

Anse de Grande Saline is located in San Bartholomew in the Caribbean and is one of the most popular nude beaches in the region. The beach is known for its stunning scenery and crystal-clear waters, and visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby hiking trails.

Platja des Cavallets, Ibiza, Spain

Platja des Cavallets is located in Ibiza, Spain, and is one of the most popular nude beaches in the country. The beach is known for its stunning scenery and crystal-clear waters, and visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby hiking trails.

Little Beach, Maui, Hawaii

Little Beach is located in Maui, Hawaii, and is one of the most popular nude beaches in the United States. The beach is known for its stunning scenery and crystal-clear waters, and visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby hiking trails.

Cap d’Agde Beach, France

Cap d’Agde Beach is located in France and is one of the most popular nude beaches in the country. The beach is known for its stunning scenery and crystal-clear waters, and visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby hiking trails.

Mpenjati Beach, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Mpenjati Beach is located in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, and is one of the most popular nude beaches in the country. The beach is known for its stunning scenery and crystal-clear waters, and visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby hiking trails.

Playa Zipolite, Oaxaca, Mexico

Playa Zipolite is located in Oaxaca, Mexico, and is one of the most popular nude beaches in the country. The beach is known for its stunning scenery and crystal-clear waters, and visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby hiking trails.

Metzoke Dragot, Dead Sea, Israel

Metzoke Dragot is located on the Dead Sea in Israel and is one of the most popular nude beaches in the country. The beach is known for its stunning scenery and crystal-clear waters, and visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby hiking trails.

Praia Massarandupió, Bahia, Brazil

Praia Massarandupió is located in Bahia, Brazil, and is one of the most popular nude beaches in the country. The beach is known for its stunning scenery and crystal-clear waters, and visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby hiking trails.

Spiaggia di Guvano, Vernazza, Italy

Spiaggia di Guvano is located in Vernazza, Italy, and is one of the most popular nude beaches in the country. The beach is known for its stunning scenery and crystal-clear waters, and visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby hiking trails.

Haulover Beach Park, Miami, Florida, USA

Haulover Beach Park is located in Miami, Florida, and is one of the most popular nude beaches in the United States. The beach is known for its stunning scenery and crystal-clear waters, and visitors can enjoy a range of activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the nearby hiking trails.

Overall, if you’re looking to explore the world of nude beaches, there are plenty of destinations to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a secluded retreat or a popular destination, these nude beaches offer stunning scenery and a range of activities to enjoy.

Nudist beaches in Israel Top nudist beaches worldwide Naturist destinations in Israel Beaches for nudists in the Middle East Clothing-optional beaches in Israel

News Source : By MAARIV ONLINE

Source Link :This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide/