Israeli soldiers responsible for killing 80-year old US citizen in the West Bank face no consequences

Omar Abdel-Majid Asaad, victim of Israeli soldiers' killing in West Bank: Israeli soldiers responsible for death of 80-year-old Palestinian-American, Omar Abdel-Majid Asaad, will face no consequences, investigation closed

The killing of an 80-year-old Palestinian-American in the West Bank in January 2022 will go unpunished, as the Israeli Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday that the investigation into the case will be closed. Omar Abdel-Majid Asaad was pulled out of his car by Israeli soldiers, beaten, dragged along the ground, and left in a dark room where he suffered a heart attack and died. The soldiers found him dead and left without notifying anyone, and his body was later discovered by local Palestinians. The Palestinian Authority condemned the decision and called on the US government to investigate the killing of a US citizen. The family of Asaad refused a settlement offer from Israeli authorities and vowed to continue their legal measures against those responsible for his death.

News Source : IMEMCNews

Israel-Palestine Conflict Military Justice System Human Rights Violations International Law Extrajudicial Killings