Italian court spares bear who attacked runner in Alpine region

Jj4 the bear: Italian court spares bear that killed runner, fate undecided

An administrative court in Italy’s Alpine region has issued a ruling that temporarily spares the life of a brown bear known as Jj4, who fatally attacked a runner last month. The court ordered a suspension of the local authorities’ decision to euthanize the 17-year-old female bear until June 27. The court panel requested more details about the attack, and a hearing will take place on December 14 to decide whether the bear should be transferred to a refuge where it wouldn’t pose a threat to humans. Animal rights groups had challenged the euthanization order, and the court also stated that more details from the autopsy of the runner were needed before making a decision. Jj4 was captured on April 18, following a two-week hunt launched after the 26-year-old local man was killed while running on a mountain trail. The bear’s parents were brought to Italy from Slovenia two decades ago as part of a project to increase the brown bear population, which had been feared to be nearing extinction.

News Source : San Diego Union-Tribune

