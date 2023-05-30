Italian eggplant recipe.: Discover the Secret to Making Perfect Italian Eggplant: Grating!

Just Grate an Eggplant: A Delicious Italian Recipe

Eggplants are a staple in Italian cuisine, and for good reason. They are versatile, delicious, and can be used in a variety of dishes. One lesser-known but delicious way to prepare eggplant is by grating it. This recipe is perfect for those who want to try something new and delicious.

Ingredients

1 medium-sized eggplant

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1/4 cup of olive oil

1/4 cup of grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Wash the eggplant and cut off the stem. Then, using a box grater, grate the eggplant into a bowl. Place the grated eggplant in a colander and sprinkle with salt. Leave it to sit for about 10 minutes. This will help draw out the excess moisture and bitterness from the eggplant. After 10 minutes, rinse the eggplant with cold water and squeeze out any excess moisture using a clean kitchen towel or paper towel. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and sauté for about 1 minute or until fragrant. Add the grated eggplant to the skillet and stir to combine with the garlic and olive oil. Cook for about 5-7 minutes, or until the eggplant has softened and turned golden brown. Transfer the eggplant mixture to a baking dish and sprinkle with grated parmesan cheese and black pepper. Bake in the preheated oven for about 10-15 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and turned slightly golden brown. Remove from the oven and let cool for a few minutes before serving.

Serving Suggestions

This grated eggplant dish is a delicious side dish that pairs well with a variety of Italian dishes. It can also be served as a vegetarian main dish with a side of crusty bread or a salad. Here are some serving suggestions:

Serve with spaghetti and tomato sauce for a classic Italian meal.

Pair with grilled chicken or fish for a healthy and satisfying meal.

Serve as a side dish with roasted vegetables or a salad.

Top with fresh basil or parsley for a pop of color and flavor.

Conclusion

Grated eggplant is a delicious and easy-to-make Italian dish that is perfect for a weekday dinner or a weekend gathering. The combination of grated eggplant, garlic, olive oil, and parmesan cheese creates a flavorful and satisfying dish that will leave your taste buds wanting more. Give this recipe a try and enjoy the deliciousness of grated eggplant!

