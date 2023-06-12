Italian Ex-Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi Passes Away

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi Passes Away

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has passed away at the age of 84. Berlusconi, who was one of Italy’s most prominent politicians, served as the country’s prime minister for a total of nine years. He was known for his controversial political views and personal scandals.

Berlusconi first became prime minister in 1994 and served three non-consecutive terms in office. During his time as prime minister, he implemented several economic and political reforms, including tax cuts and welfare reforms.

However, Berlusconi’s political career was marred by several scandals, including accusations of corruption, tax fraud, and sex scandals. He was also convicted of tax fraud and sentenced to four years in prison, although he never served time due to his age.

Berlusconi’s death has been met with mixed reactions in Italy. While many have praised his contributions to Italian politics, others have criticized his controversial views and personal scandals. Nevertheless, his passing marks the end of an era in Italian politics.

Globalink news update Silvio Berlusconi obituary Italian politics and leadership Legacy of Silvio Berlusconi Global political figures and their impact