Italian Seafood Stew recipe: Italian Seafood Stew Recipe

Shrimp Fra Diavolo Recipe: A Spicy Italian-American Delight

Shrimp Fra Diavolo is a classic Italian-American dish that originated in the southern regions of Italy. It is a spicy tomato-based seafood dish that is traditionally served with pasta. This delicious recipe courtesy of Chef Nino from Rouses Markets is a must-try for seafood lovers. The combination of succulent shrimp, spicy tomato sauce, and anise-flavored liquor is simply amazing.

Ingredients

To prepare this dish, you will need the following ingredients:

2 pounds Rouses Wild Caught Shrimp, 21 count, peeled, cleaned and deveined

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 sliced onion

1 fennel bulb, chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup red wine, like cabernet

¼ cup Sambuca, or other anise-flavored liquor

1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

2 tablespoons black olives, finely chopped

Salt and pepper

½ cup parsley, chopped

¼ cup fennel fronds (top leafy part), chopped

2 cups cooked rice or 1 pound cooked pasta of your choice

Steps

Follow these simple steps to make this delicious shrimp fra diavolo recipe:

Step 1: Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. When heated, add onions and chopped fennel. Stir to coat and sauté, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to brown, about 5-6 minutes. Sprinkle with some salt.

Step 2: Add the garlic and tomato paste, and stir well to combine. Cook for another 2-3 minutes, stirring once or twice.

Step 3: Add the red wine and stir well; increase heat to high. Bring to a boil and boil until the liquid is reduced by half. Add the Sambuca or other anise-flavored liquor, and the crushed tomatoes and olives.

Step 4: Stir in the shrimp and bring the pot to a gentle simmer. Simmer for at least 1 hour.

Step 5: Season to taste with salt and pepper, and add the chopped parsley and fennel fronds. Stir well to combine, and serve over rice or pasta.

About Rouses Markets

Rouses Markets is a family-owned grocery store chain that has been serving customers for over 60 years. They offer a wide selection of high-quality products, including fresh seafood, meat, produce, and bakery items. Rouses Markets is committed to providing their customers with exceptional service and a great shopping experience.

Locations

Rouses Markets has several locations in Alabama, including:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561

Conclusion

Shrimp Fra Diavolo is a delicious and spicy Italian-American dish that is perfect for seafood lovers. This recipe courtesy of Chef Nino from Rouses Markets is easy to make and will impress your family and friends. Serve it over pasta or rice, and enjoy the explosion of flavors in your mouth.

Italian seafood stew recipe How to make Italian seafood stew Italian seafood stew ingredients Best Italian seafood stew Authentic Italian seafood stew

News Source : https://www.fox10tv.com

Source Link :Recipe: Italian Seafood Stew/