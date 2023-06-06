Italian Street Festival Sherman: Italian Street Festival: The Search for Sherman

The Italian Street Festival at Holy Rosary Catholic Church

It’s that time of the year again when the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri, celebrates all things Italian with its annual Italian Street Festival. This year, the festival will be held on the lower level of the church’s kitchen, where all the magic happens in the kitchen. The festival promises to be a fun-filled event with lots of delicious Italian food, entertainment, and activities for all ages.

Admission and Food Tickets

The Italian Street Festival is open to everyone, and admission is free. However, food and beverage purchases require food tickets, which are $1 per ticket (cash only). You can purchase food tickets at the festival entrance or at the food ticket booths located throughout the festival. The food tickets are used to purchase food and drinks from the various food vendors and beverage stations at the festival.

Food and Drinks

The Italian Street Festival is a food lover’s paradise. The festival features a variety of Italian specialties, such as pizza, pasta, cannoli, gelato, and much more. There will be plenty of food vendors to choose from, so you can sample different dishes and find your favorites. There will also be beverage stations offering a variety of drinks, including Italian wines, beers, and soft drinks.

Entertainment

The Italian Street Festival is not just about food; it’s also about entertainment. The festival features a lineup of talented musicians and performers, who will keep you entertained throughout the day. You can enjoy live music, dancing, and other performances on the festival stage. There will also be games, activities, and crafts for children, so the whole family can have fun at the festival.

Conclusion

The Italian Street Festival at Holy Rosary Catholic Church is a must-attend event for anyone who loves Italian food, culture, and entertainment. The festival is a great opportunity to sample delicious Italian specialties, watch live performances, and have fun with family and friends. So, mark your calendar and come join us as we celebrate all things Italian this weekend!

News Source : Luvvenia Hawkins

Source Link :Where is Sherman: Italian Street Festival/