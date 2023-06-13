Italians honor former PM Silvio Berlusconi before his funeral







Italians Pay Their Respects to Former PM Silvio Berlusconi

Italians gathered to pay their respects ahead of the funeral of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. The controversial politician passed away at the age of 84 after a long illness.Berlusconi served as Italy’s prime minister for three non-consecutive terms between 1994 and 2011, and was known for his flamboyant personality and scandals both in and out of office.Despite his controversial reputation, many Italians still hold a fondness for Berlusconi and his political legacy. Hundreds of people lined the streets to bid farewell to the former leader.The funeral will be held at the Basilica of Sant’Ambrogio in Milan, where Berlusconi spent much of his political career.