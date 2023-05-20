Italy floods : Floods in Northern Italy leave 14 dead, 36,000 evacuated, and cause billions in losses

Flooding in Northern Italy leaves 14 dead, thousands evacuated and roads destroyed: report

Fourteen individuals have died, and around 36,000 people have been evacuated due to flooding in northern Italy that has resulted in streets being submerged. On Friday, authorities revealed that flooding and landslides had impacted 43 towns, with over 500 roads closed or destroyed, and some villages cut off without electricity. The majority of the damage is located in the Emilia-Romagna region, which has been identified as the country’s most at-risk area for flooding. The region experienced severe rainfall in the last week and two weeks earlier, following a prolonged drought that made water absorption into the ground difficult and caused rivers to overflow. Premier Giorgia Meloni is cutting short her attendance at the G7 summit in Japan to attend to the growing emergency in the country, and a national state of emergency is expected to be declared next week as Italy’s cabinet meets on Tuesday.

News Source : Verve times

