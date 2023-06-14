Italy holds state funeral for Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi’s State Funeral Held in Italy

The state funeral of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi took place in Italy. The ceremony was held at the Santa Maria degli Angeli church in Milan. Berlusconi, who was one of the most controversial political figures in Italy, passed away at the age of 84. The funeral was attended by many political leaders, including current Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. Berlusconi’s legacy as a businessman, media magnate, and politician was remembered during the funeral, with many speakers praising his contributions to the country. The ceremony concluded with a procession to the cemetery where Berlusconi was laid to rest.

