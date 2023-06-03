ITR forms.: Sangri Today: Understanding the Various Types of ITR Forms and Which One to Use

For the last financial year, the Income Tax Department has started the facility of filling out different forms online for filing ITR. If you are also going to file ITR, then first know which form is right for you.

The last date for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) for FY23 is July 31. For this, the Income Tax Department has given the facility of online filing of ITR 1, 2, 3, and 4. These four forms are for different persons.If your total income from all sources exceeds the basic exemption limit, you will mandatorily need to file your ITR. But which of these four forms of the Income Tax Department are for you and what is the meaning of these forms, today we are going to tell you the same.

While filing ITR, the most important thing is to choose the form for yourself because by choosing the wrong form, your filing goes wrong, due to which your form is rejected by the Income Tax Department.Usually, people choose the wrong form while filing ITR. Let me tell you which form is right for you, it depends on your income and how that income comes.

If you are a salaried individual then Form 1 is for you. This form can be filed by an ordinarily resident individual (not a Hindu Undivided Family) whose income is up to Rs.50 lakh. This total income includes income from salary or pension, income from house property, and income from other sources such as interest from bank accounts.

Form 2 is for you if you have both salaried income and capital gains from investments. Individuals and Hindu Undivided Families having a total income of more than Rs 50 lakh can file ITR-2.

Individuals having income from business or profession and Hindu Undivided Family, or a person having a partnership in a firm can file ITR-3.

ITR Form 4 is for a large number of small and medium taxpayers. It is also known as Sugam. If your total income (excluding the capital gains) is up to Rs.50 lakh and you have income from business or profession, you can file ITR-4. It is a simplified ITR form that can be filed by taxpayers who have opted for the presumptive taxation scheme under Section 44AD, Section 44ADA, or Section 44AE of the Income Tax Act.

Now that you know which form is right for you, let’s take a look at some of the benefits of filing ITR online.

Faster processing: Filing ITR online ensures faster processing and quicker refunds. The Income Tax Department processes online ITRs within a few weeks, whereas it can take months to process paper returns. Accuracy: Filing ITR online reduces the chances of errors as the software automatically calculates the tax payable and refunds due. This reduces the chances of receiving a notice from the Income Tax Department for incorrect information. Convenience: Filing ITR online is convenient and can be done from anywhere with an internet connection. You can also save your progress and come back to it later. Access to previous returns: By filing ITR online, you can access your previous returns and make corrections if necessary.

In conclusion, filing ITR online is a convenient and efficient way to file your taxes. Make sure to choose the right form based on your income and sources of income. Remember to file your ITR before the deadline to avoid penalties and interest.

Income Tax Return Forms Types of ITR Forms Who needs which ITR Form Filing Income Tax Return Income Tax Compliance.

News Source : Muskan Kumawat

Source Link :How many types of ITR forms are there, know who needs which form – Sangri Today/