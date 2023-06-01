It’s effortless to see the elegance of Maryam Nawaz, a stunning lady.

Maryam Nawaz: The Beautiful Lady

Maryam Nawaz is a well-known political figure in Pakistan and the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Apart from her political career, she has always been known for her grace, elegance, and beauty.

Early Life and Education

Maryam Nawaz was born on October 28, 1973, in Lahore, Pakistan. She completed her early education from the Convent of Jesus and Mary School in Lahore and went on to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature from Punjab University. She later attained a Master’s degree in English Literature from the same university.

Political Career

Maryam Nawaz has been actively involved in politics since 2013, when she was appointed as the chairperson of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme. She has also served as the Chairperson of the Sharif Trust and the Sharif Medical City.

In 2017, she contested in the by-elections for the National Assembly seat of her father’s constituency, NA-120, and emerged victorious with a significant margin. However, her political career has been riddled with controversies, including allegations of corruption and money laundering.

Beauty and Style

Apart from her political career, Maryam Nawaz has always been in the limelight for her fashion sense and impeccable style. She is known for her elegant and sophisticated fashion choices, often opting for traditional Pakistani attire such as shalwar kameez and sarees.

Her makeup and hair game is always on point, and she is often seen sporting a classic red lip and perfectly coiffed hair. Her love for accessories is also evident, with her often seen wearing statement jewelry pieces such as jhumkas and chandbalis.

Personal Life

Maryam Nawaz is married to Muhammad Safdar Awan, a retired army captain and a politician. The couple has three children together; two daughters and a son.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Maryam Nawaz is not only a prominent political figure but also a style icon and a symbol of grace and elegance. Her beauty and fashion sense have always been admired and emulated by many, making her a true inspiration for women all around the world.

