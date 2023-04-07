ITV Newsreader Nicola Heywood-Thomas Passes Away at 67: Tributes for “Iconic Face”

ITV Newsreader Nicola Heywood-Thomas Passes Away at 67: Emotional Tributes Pour In

Remembering Nicola Heywood-Thomas: One of Welsh Broadcasting’s Most Iconic Faces

The media industry is mourning the loss of Nicola Heywood-Thomas, a beloved ITV newsreader who passed away at the age of 67. Nicola, born in Cardiff, Wales, was widely recognized for her 18-year-run as the main newscaster on HTV, which transformed into ITV Wales.





1 Nicola Heywood-Thomas was one of the ‘most iconic faces’ in Welsh broadcasting



As the news of her passing broke, tributes began to flood in, underscoring her importance in the media industry. ITV Cymru Wales, the network where Nicola spent many years of her career, released a statement that paid homage to the broadcaster’s impact.

“The ITV Cymru Wales family are very sad to hear of the passing of broadcaster Nicola Heywood-Thomas,” the statement read. “As one of ITV Cymru Wales’ most iconic faces, she anchored Wales at Six for more than 15 years. Thoughts are with all her friends and colleagues tonight.”

In recent months, Nicola had been struggling with several health complications, but did not stop broadcasting until February of this year. News anchor Jonathan Hill, a former colleague of hers, confirmed her death on Wales at Six the evening of the tragic news.

“We have some very sad news to share with you,” Hill shared with viewers. “Our friend and colleague, former HTV presenter Nicola Heywood-Thomas sadly passed away earlier today.”

He added: “We have, of course, presented many editions of this programme together and she will be greatly, greatly missed by all of us here at ITV Cymru Wales. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very sad time.”

During her 30-year career, Nicola contributed her skills to several leading TV and radio outlets and was a winner of the BAFYA Cymru award. Nicola launched her career with BBC Wales as a researcher, and eventually worked her way up to the position of sub-editor, reporter, and presenter on Wales Today.