By | February 4, 2021
Ivan Jones Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : longtime football coach Ivan Jones has Died .

longtime football coach Ivan Jones has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

NBC 15 News @mynbc15 Foley High School confirms longtime football coach Ivan Jones has passed away.

First Presbyterian Church of Foley

Our deepest love and sympathies go out to the family, friends, and former players of Coach Ivan Jones, who joined the Church Triumphant this afternoon. Coach Jones was beloved in this community, leading Foley High School football, baseball, and golf teams to championships and leading in our school system as a teacher and administrator. It is most appropriate that the Foley Lions play their football games in Ivan Jones Stadium. Thank you, Coach, for everything. You did good…and you did it well!

Ginger Chaudron
Such a wonderful tribute to this special man. He was a Foley legend and he will be missed.

Lynda Livingston Walden
Prayers for Julia, Darrell, John and the entire family.

