Ivan Jones Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : longtime football coach Ivan Jones has Died .

longtime football coach Ivan Jones has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.

Tributes

First Presbyterian Church of Foley

Our deepest love and sympathies go out to the family, friends, and former players of Coach Ivan Jones, who joined the Church Triumphant this afternoon. Coach Jones was beloved in this community, leading Foley High School football, baseball, and golf teams to championships and leading in our school system as a teacher and administrator. It is most appropriate that the Foley Lions play their football games in Ivan Jones Stadium. Thank you, Coach, for everything. You did good…and you did it well!

Ginger Chaudron

Such a wonderful tribute to this special man. He was a Foley legend and he will be missed.

Lynda Livingston Walden

Prayers for Julia, Darrell, John and the entire family.

